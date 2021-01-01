Annabel Harper is a Middle East specialist, experienced international leadership coach, facilitator, and published author. With over three decades of experience, she has worked with senior executives from a wide variety of industries across the public and private sectors.

In 2020, she published her first book, Shujaa’ah: Bold Leadership for Women of the Middle East, which was a finalist in the Business Book Awards 2021. Shujaa’ah explores the meaning of leadership in general, and for women in the Arab world more specifically. In addition to her coaching work, Annabel is lead coach on a number of leadership programs at London Business School, including the Executive MBA in Dubai.

She is also a tutor for Cambridge University’s Diploma in Coaching. Prior to founding her coaching business, Annabel was a senior broadcast journalist in the UK, before moving into management at the BBC. Annabel holds an MA in Middle Eastern Studies from King’s College, University of London, an MA in Coaching and Mentoring Practice from Oxford Brookes University, and a Diploma in the Neuroscience of Leadership.

https://changeconnections.com/