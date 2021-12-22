Signing out of account, Standby...
Anne Rush
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & CEO
Anne Rush is the founder and CEO of Elasta Jobs, a company that connects skilled HR freelancers with companies. She has also held Fortune 100 executive roles in talent, operations and technology. She holds her bachelor's degree from Boston College and master's degree from Harvard University.
Follow Anne Rush on Social
Latest
Why Freelancers are the Key to Achieving Talent Scalability On Demand
Talent woes? Freelancers might be the solution.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jessica Wong
Founder & CEO of Valux Digital
-
Lyle D. Solomon
Principal Attorney of Oak View Law Group
-
Valentina Fomenko
Founder and CEO of Strategy DNA
-
Dasha Kroshkina
CEO & Founder of StudyFree
-
Erika Lance
Chief HR Officer
-
Aimee Tariq
Founder and CEO of A Life With Health
-
Leonardo Mattiazzi
EVP, Global Innovation at CI&T
-
Brian Buffini
Founder and Chairman of Buffini & Company