Annie Doisy is a reverse mortgage expert who helps seniors enhance their lives by taking advantage of the equity in their homes. Annie creates content for ReverseMortgages.com’s blog to inform homeowners on how to access the equity in their homes.
Retirement
5 Ways to Inspire Millennial Teams to Plan for Retirement
With Social Security benefits guaranteed to scale back within the next 20 years, millennials need to now save more than ever to maintain a decent standard of living in their golden years.