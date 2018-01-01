Anthony Kim

Anthony Kim

Guest Writer
Founder & CEO of Education Elements

Anthony is the author of Personalized Learning Playbook, Why the Time is Now. He has contributed to many other publications on new school models including Lessons Learned from Blended Programs: Experiences and Recommendations from the Field. Anthony is a nationally recognized speaker on personalized learning and his work has been referenced by the Christensen Institute, iNACOL, EdSurge, CompetencyWorks, and numerous other research reports. His work includes partnering with districts across the country who are implementing personalized and blended learning through Education Elements. Beyond implementing personalized learning models, Anthony focuses his research on organizational design and culture of innovation at school districts. Though this research, he is currently working on a new book, called Responsive Ed, which bring self-organization strategies to districts so that they can be more responsive to the changing needs of the community. Anthony is a graduate of Cornell University and lives in San Francisco.

 

More From Anthony Kim

Why Traditional Schooling Can't Prepare Students for the Modern Workplace
Education

Today's economy values creativity, collaboration and self-direction -- everything that lands kids in the principal's office.
7 min read
