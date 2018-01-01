Guest Writer

Founder and Co-Managing Partner of SkyBridge Capital

Anthony Scaramucci is founder and co-managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, a global investment management firm with approximately $13 billion in assets under management and advisement. He is also the new host of a revamped “Wall Street Week,” the once iconic financial television show hosted by the late Louis Rukeyser. The new show will air on local stations in key markets across country starting on April 19. @Scaramucci @WallStreetWeek