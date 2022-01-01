Anton Pavlovsky

Anton Pavlovsky

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO and founder of Headway EdTech startup — Headway app

Anton Pavlovsky is the CEO and founder of Headway, an EdTech startup on a mission to make learning accessible and enjoyable. The Headway app provides mobile-first, compulsive and gamified education and has nearly 10 million downloads worldwide.

https://apps.get-headway.com/

Follow Anton Pavlovsky on Social

LinkedIn Book

Latest

News and Trends

5 Trends That Will Help Your EdTech Startup Thrive in 2022

Shorten, customize and gamify if you want to survive in the future of education and self-development

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like