Signing out of account, Standby...
Anton Pavlovsky
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO and founder of Headway EdTech startup — Headway app
Anton Pavlovsky is the CEO and founder of Headway, an EdTech startup on a mission to make learning accessible and enjoyable. The Headway app provides mobile-first, compulsive and gamified education and has nearly 10 million downloads worldwide.
Follow Anton Pavlovsky on Social
Latest
5 Trends That Will Help Your EdTech Startup Thrive in 2022
Shorten, customize and gamify if you want to survive in the future of education and self-development
More Authors You Might Like
-
Peter Daisyme
Co-founder of Hostt
-
Aimee Tariq
Founder and CEO of A Life With Health
-
Lyle D. Solomon
Principal Attorney of Oak View Law Group
-
Valentina Fomenko
Founder and CEO of Strategy DNA
-
Matt Giffune
Co-founder at Occupier
-
Evgeny Chuprov
Non-executive director of Mirai Flights
-
Steve Taplin
CEO of Sonatafy Technology
-
Jessica Wong
Founder & CEO of Valux Digital