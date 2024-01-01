Anton Skornyakov
Anton Skornyakov is a certified scrum trainer with Scrum Alliance and Managing Director of Agile.Coach based in Berlin, Germany. His new book, The Art
of Slicing Work, is a real-world, low-jargon guide that teaches the main skill of a successful manager in the 21st century– the ability to master unpredictability.
