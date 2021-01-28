Signing out of account, Standby...
Arjun Buxi
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Executive Coach
Arjun Buxi is an executive communication coach who works with senior leaders in Silicon Valley tech companies to improve their executive presence, persuasion and leadership skills. He is the author of the book “Communication Means Talking Together."
Follow Arjun Buxi on Social
Latest
If You Cringe at the Thought of Talking to Your Co-Workers, Follow These 5 Steps for Better Conversations
Great conversations lead to successful solutions and productive planning.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
Stephen Key
Co-Founder of inventRight; Author of One Simple Idea Series
-
Andrea Olson
CEO of Pragmadik
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Frank Theodore Koe
Professor of Engineering Entrepreneurship, Penn State University
-
Jason Feifer
Editor in Chief
-
Zack Teperman
President of ZTPR
-
Adam Bornstein
Founder of Pen Name Consulting