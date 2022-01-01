Arno Krug

Arno Krug

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Maple Bear Global Schools

Arno Krug joined Maple Bear in 2017 as CEO for Latin America after serving in many executive roles with companies such as ALL Logistics, AB Inbev, Pearson PLC and Wall Street English. Now the Global CEO, Krug works with joint venture partners and builds new strategic relationships to drive growth.

https://www.maplebear.ca/

Follow Arno Krug on Social

Latest

News and trends

Multilingualism and Cultural Fluency Are the Drivers of Tomorrow's Workforce

Educators must adjust their methods accordingly to ensure that the next generation is prepared to thrive in this new reality.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like