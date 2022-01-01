Signing out of account, Standby...
Arno Krug
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Maple Bear Global Schools
Arno Krug joined Maple Bear in 2017 as CEO for Latin America after serving in many executive roles with companies such as ALL Logistics, AB Inbev, Pearson PLC and Wall Street English. Now the Global CEO, Krug works with joint venture partners and builds new strategic relationships to drive growth.
Multilingualism and Cultural Fluency Are the Drivers of Tomorrow's Workforce
Educators must adjust their methods accordingly to ensure that the next generation is prepared to thrive in this new reality.
