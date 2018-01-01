Art Beroff

What's It Worth?
Finance

Use your inventory or receivables to help fund the growth of your business.
8 min read
Worth the Price You Pay?
Finance

If your search for venture capital feels like it's getting out of hand, maybe you don't need their money after all.
6 min read
Can I Get a Little Help Here?
Finance

You need experience to hit up investors, but no one said it had to be your own.
6 min read
Write Soon
Starting a Business

Regardless of whether your investors' intentions are honorable, you can make sure their letter of intent is.
5 min read
Royalty Treatment
Finance

Instead of selling ownership, sell a piece of the revenue stream.
5 min read
Out on a Limb

Finding capital in today's battered market means taking risks.
5 min read
Money Order
Starting a Business

Venture capital is within reach, but you have to work for it. Follow these steps to that deal-closing handshake.
5 min read
Keep It Real
Starting a Business

Got a good line to feed investors? Don't bother-they've heard it all before.
8 min read
Universal Language

U.S. investors aren't the only ones who know a good deal when they see it.
8 min read
Go Figure!
Finance

Ever wonder just what investors are looking for when they pore over all those numbers in your financial statements?
12 min read
All Dried Up?

Sweeping changes in stock market bode ill for small-business financing-both public and private.
9 min read
Power Play

Can your lender pull the plug at any time?
8 min read
Your Feature Presentation
Finance

Be a star when you audition in front of investors for a role in their venture-capital portfolios.
9 min read
Your Butt on the Line
Starting a Business

Hate to burst your balloon, but you'll have to risk your money to raise money.
8 min read
Financial Roulette
Starting a Business

Is borrowing from your IRA a healthy risk or a tragic mistake?
8 min read
