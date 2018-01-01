Art Beroff

Finance
What's It Worth?
Use your inventory or receivables to help fund the growth of your business.
Finance
Worth the Price You Pay?
If your search for venture capital feels like it's getting out of hand, maybe you don't need their money after all.
Finance
Can I Get a Little Help Here?
You need experience to hit up investors, but no one said it had to be your own.
Starting a Business
Write Soon
Regardless of whether your investors' intentions are honorable, you can make sure their letter of intent is.
Finance
Royalty Treatment
Instead of selling ownership, sell a piece of the revenue stream.
Out on a Limb
Finding capital in today's battered market means taking risks.
Starting a Business
Money Order
Venture capital is within reach, but you have to work for it. Follow these steps to that deal-closing handshake.
Starting a Business
Keep It Real
Got a good line to feed investors? Don't bother-they've heard it all before.
Universal Language
U.S. investors aren't the only ones who know a good deal when they see it.
Finance
Go Figure!
Ever wonder just what investors are looking for when they pore over all those numbers in your financial statements?
All Dried Up?
Sweeping changes in stock market bode ill for small-business financing-both public and private.
Power Play
Can your lender pull the plug at any time?
Finance
Your Feature Presentation
Be a star when you audition in front of investors for a role in their venture-capital portfolios.
Starting a Business
Your Butt on the Line
Hate to burst your balloon, but you'll have to risk your money to raise money.
Starting a Business
Financial Roulette
Is borrowing from your IRA a healthy risk or a tragic mistake?