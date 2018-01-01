Arturas Asakavicius

Arturas Asakavicius

Contributor
Co-Founder, WePower

Arturas Asakavicius is the Co-Founder of WePower, the blockchain based green energy sharing platform. He is the chairman of the Lithuanian Fintech association and he was recognized two times as the Lithuanian crowdfunding patron by the EU Commission.

He takes all his experience to WePower in order to change the current energy market. The platform deploys smart contracts via a blockchain-based green energy trading network, that enables its participants to invest and finance green energy projects, as well as acquire green energy in an efficient, secure and transparent way. The company solves the insufficiencies in the energy market, by providing the first access to live trade in renewable energy globally for everyone.

More From Arturas Asakavicius

#5 Reasons why Energy Financing Should be Reinvented
Energy

#5 Reasons why Energy Financing Should be Reinvented

The need of the hour is new financing solutions that are accessible, global and transparent
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.