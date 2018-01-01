CEO & MD of Axis Securities

Mr. Arun Thukral has over 25 years of professional experience in the financial services industry. He has been associated with Axis Bank since inception, in his last role, he was the Head of Resources & Strategic Initiatives at Axis Bank Treasury. Initially, for 4 years, he worked with Unit Trust of India. He is a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers Association & Certified Financial Planner – Financial Planning Standards Board.