Ash Rust

Ash Rust

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur in Residence, Trinity Ventures

Ash Rust is the entrepreneur in residence at Trinity Ventures, a venture capital firm combining business insight, practical expertise and a personal touch to help startups win big. He’s a coach at the Alchemist Accelerator. Rust served as an officer in the British Army before studying computer science at Exeter College, Oxford. 

More From Ash Rust

5 Ways to Prepare for the Season of Acquisitions
Mergers and Acquisitions

5 Ways to Prepare for the Season of Acquisitions

Acquisitions have led to a flurry of activity in the business world in the last year and the pace isn't letting up.
6 min read
3 Secrets to Effective Communication During Rapid Business Growth
Communication Strategies

3 Secrets to Effective Communication During Rapid Business Growth

Once your team numbers reach double digits, you may find it hard to communicate your high-level visions with each employee.
5 min read
When Overcommunicating Can Do More Harm Than Good
Communication Strategies

When Overcommunicating Can Do More Harm Than Good

The key to maximizing your team's productivity isn't to communicate more; it's to communicate less with better techniques.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.