Asher Raphael

Asher Raphael

Guest Writer
Co-CEO of Power Home Remodeling
Asher Raphael is co-CEO of Power Home Remodeling, a national exterior home remodeling company based near Philadelphia with offices in 14 U.S. cities. Power is ranked in the Top 100 places to work in America and has been named the #1 best place to work in the nation for millennials.

More From Asher Raphael

The Enduring Legacy of 'The Great One's' Is His Leadership
Celebrities

The Enduring Legacy of 'The Great One's' Is His Leadership

Wayne Gretzky isn't stuck on himself. He gives praise to all those around him.
4 min read
The Importance of Starting the New Year Off With a Bang
Motivation

The Importance of Starting the New Year Off With a Bang

It's imperative to make your employees feel energized and motivated as 2016 begins.
4 min read
Change the Rules! Why Employer-Employee Friendships Work.
Company Culture

Change the Rules! Why Employer-Employee Friendships Work.

A CEO offers three ways in which bridging the gap between manager and friend has helped his company succeed.
4 min read
5 Reasons Why 'Family' and 'Business' Do Mix
Family Businesses

5 Reasons Why 'Family' and 'Business' Do Mix

Anyone who tells you any differently is just plain wrong, says this business co-owner who's worked alongside family for years.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.