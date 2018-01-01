Asher Raphael

Celebrities
The Enduring Legacy of 'The Great One's' Is His Leadership
Wayne Gretzky isn't stuck on himself. He gives praise to all those around him.
Motivation
The Importance of Starting the New Year Off With a Bang
It's imperative to make your employees feel energized and motivated as 2016 begins.
Company Culture
Change the Rules! Why Employer-Employee Friendships Work.
A CEO offers three ways in which bridging the gap between manager and friend has helped his company succeed.
Family Businesses
5 Reasons Why 'Family' and 'Business' Do Mix
Anyone who tells you any differently is just plain wrong, says this business co-owner who's worked alongside family for years.