About Ashvin Patil
Ashvin Patil, Founder and Director, Biofuels Junction Pvt Ltd, has been a finance professional for close to two decades with expertise in equities and fundraising. Ashvin is a VJTI engineer and MBA from JBIMS. The engineering education comes handy in technical matters related to usage of the biofuels in industrial and commercial applications.
