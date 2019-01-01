Mrs. Aulina Mithal Sood is the co-founder of Shift Karado, a prominent relocation and moving service provider in India. She completed her schooling in Modern School, Delhi in the year 1998. Later, she voyaged to the USA for pursuing a double major in Economics and Business Administration at Clark University. Soon after her course completion, she joined her family relocation business, Star Worldwide Group Private Limited, in India.

To understand all in and outs of the relocation business and services, Mrs. Aulina Mithal Sood attended several international seminars, conferences, and pursued various industry-related courses. She completed the programmes such as Essentials in Moving, Masters in Moving, and Leaders in Moving offered by the FIDI (International Federation of International Movers) Institute for training the aspirants in the management of moving and relocating. She became an accomplished expert in the moving industry as she soon became certified Gold Graduate.

Mrs. Aulina Mithal Sood served FIDI 39 Club diligently from 2007 to 2014. Her expertise and skills led her becoming a president of the FIDI 39 club in 2012 for which she worked for two long years. Later appointed as a Director of Star Group, she managed the daily management errands of Star Worldwide Relocation and Warehousing Division. Refining her expertise and polishing her skills, she pursued Image Consulting and Soft Skills course. She turned out to be expert trainer certified by Image Consulting Business Institute (ICBS) and National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET).

As a brilliant businesswoman, lovable wife and a responsible mother, she lives in Delhi living her work and the personal life full of delight and contentment. She practices yoga before starting her busy day. Also, singing and cooking interest her a lot.