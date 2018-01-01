Avi Keswani

Fashion
A Comprehensive Overview of Buying & Merchandising Within the World of Fashion
Merchandisers and buyers generate interest in new styles and products, promote latest trends and help people connect to the world of fashion
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.