Avinoam Nowogrodski

Leadership
The Bossless Workplace: A New Frontier
Holacracy is a new democratic form of management that functions without traditional authority figures.
Meetings
Would Your Teammates Rather Watch Paint Dry Than Attend Your Status Meeting?
Time to make the change from Meeting 1.0 to Meeting 2.0.
Leadership
The 4 Principles Driving Enterprise Transparence in 2015
Customers, employees and, increasingly, executives are clamoring for transparency in how companies do business. Making it a daily reality is not so easy.
Change Management
Welcome to the Nimble Workplace of the Future, One Fostering Constant Change
Embrace a philosophy that encourages real-time collaboration and participation so your company will be a healthy player.