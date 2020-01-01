Awad Makkawi

Awad Makkawi

Founder, Build Successful Startups

About Awad Makkawi

Awad Makkawi is the founder of Build Successful Startups, the MENA’s only startup model optimization platform designed for early stage founders to set them up for high growth, scale, and investment five times faster.

More From Awad Makkawi

Five Unexpected Findings From UAE E-Commerce User Behavior (And How Your Business Should Address Them)
Business Connect

Five Unexpected Findings From UAE E-Commerce User Behavior (And How Your Business Should Address Them)

Looking at over 150 e-commerce sites, this entrepreneur gathered and compared data points around time on site, number of pages visited, traffic, device, bounce rates, and more.
6 min read