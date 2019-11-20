Ayman Jaber is a digital and social media strategist with experience working across a multitude of industries spanning automotive, entertainment, and construction. As a finance graduate, Ayman combines his knowledge of data analysis with a passion for creativity to develop innovative and holistic communications solutions.
Startups
What Not To Do When Starting Up: Lessons From Launching (And Failing At) An Entrepreneurial Pursuit
A look at what entrepreneurs can learn from the Fyre Festival fiasco.