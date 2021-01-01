Chairman of Rasmi Empire HLDG, Ayoub Rasmi is a visionary entrepreneur who loves to challenge himself as well as other people around him to achieve their goals. A mentor and guide to fellow entrepreneurs, he is as also the Founder & CEO of Liv Rental, a company that operates in the real estate and automotive sector based in Milan and Marrakech.
About Ayoub Rasmi
More From Ayoub Rasmi
Investments
From Seven Foreclosures to Seven Figures: Secret to Success in Real Estate Investing
Lakeisha Marion is a top producer in her company and currently mentors thousands of young individuals who are working under her leadership