Guest Writer

Head, Transactions (Marketing) & Expansion, Ridlr

Mr. Ayush Srivastava – Head, Transactions (Marketing) & Expansion at Ridlr, has 5 years of leadership experience across start-ups and sports media firms in South Asia and Middle East. An alumnus of IIM Indore, Ayush currently is responsible for all marketing activities and alliances related to transaction business unit at Ridlr. He heads the effort to activate new agencies. Previously he co-founded 9monks, a seed-funded grocery start-up in Mumbai, and has also worked with an investment firm in Dubai and a sports media agency in South Asia.