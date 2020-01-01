Bani Haddad

Founder and Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality, a Dubai-based independent hotel management company.

Bani Haddad is the founder and Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality, a Dubai-based independent hotel management company, committed to maximizing asset value for hotel owners in the Middle East and Africa. Aleph Hospitality has 10 hotels in its portfolio, and has earmarked a pipeline of 35 hotels in the region by 2025.

Agility Matters: Five Mindset Shifts Entrepreneurs Must Make To Succeed
With 2020 also signifying the start of a new decade, one in which digitization is set to transform the business world, there's even more reason to address the strategies designed to drive us forward.
