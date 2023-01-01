Barak Jacques
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder of Keek Ai, Serial Entrepreneur, Author and Investor
Barak Jacques is an entrepreneur, author and podcaster. He is the CEO and founder of the fashion brand Socks & Co. and co-founder of Keek Ai, a world-leading Ai-based social media management platform. He's the author of "No Entrepreneurs In Heaven" and host of "Entrepreneurs' Secret Garden" podcast.
Latest
Growing a Business
Learn to Say No to These 3 Things to Take Your Business to New Heights
One of the most difficult challenges as an entrepreneur is learning to say "no." Turning down potential opportunities is difficult, but it can be essential for your business moving forward.