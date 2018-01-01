Ben Judah

Ben Judah

Guest Writer
Communications and Marketing Consultant at BNJ Marketing
Ben Judah works as a communications and marketing consultant at BNJ Marketing, and as a startup advisor. Follow him @benjudah.

More From Ben Judah

How Small Companies Are Keeping Global Giants on Top of Their Game
Innovation

How Small Companies Are Keeping Global Giants on Top of Their Game

Increasingly, small companies are becoming the driving force behind innovation, with small, nimble startups providing products or services to larger enterprises,
4 min read
How Your Culture Will Ensure You Keep Your Edge
Company Culture

How Your Culture Will Ensure You Keep Your Edge

Innovate to avoid becoming obselete.
5 min read
The One Trend Impacting All Companies This Year
Trends

The One Trend Impacting All Companies This Year

Success or failure in 2017 hinges on a company's ability to do this successfully.
3 min read
How Small-Business Owners Can Avoid Sears's Fatal Mistake
Innovation

How Small-Business Owners Can Avoid Sears's Fatal Mistake

Sears had the chance to beat Amazon at its own game. Instead, it closed stores and retrenched.
4 min read
Stop Trying to Close and Do This Instead
Marketing

Stop Trying to Close and Do This Instead

Play the long game, be patient and succeed.
4 min read
4 Steps to Getting the Most Out of Consultants
Consultants and Advisors

4 Steps to Getting the Most Out of Consultants

How to ensure you get the very best from any specialist you hire.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.