Ben Sever
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
CEO of Phoenix Portfolio Partners
Ben Sever is an accomplished serial entrepreneur and serial philanthropist based in Tampa, Florida. Through Phoenix Portfolio Partners, he not only invests in but also builds companies in various industries such as technology, branding, arts, apparel, career coaching, startup strategy and finance.
5 Entrepreneurial Mindset Principles That Empower Financial Literacy
Adopting the right mindset is key to financial literacy. Follow these five guiding principles to enhance your understanding of wealth creation and growth.