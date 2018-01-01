Bennat Berger is the Co-Founder and Principal of Novel Property Ventures in New York City. Mr. Berger, a successful real estate entrepreneur with a focus on multifamily acquisitions and development, graduated from Dartmouth with a BA in English.
Philanthropy
Why You Should Volunteer Before Launching Your Career
Volunteering can prepare young people for the world, both career-wise and on a personal level.
Small Businesses
5 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Enhance Local Communities
Small businesses have everything to gain when they give back to local non-profit organizations.
Radicals & Visionaries
How Humanities Degrees Cultivate Marketable Business Skills
The often overlooked skills gained from a humanities degree can give business leaders an edge on their competition.