Bernard Klosowski

Bernard S. “Ben” Klosowski, Jr. is a registered patent attorney with Turner Padget Graham & Laney P.A. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and former naval flight officer, he has obtained hundreds of patents for his clients and helped them to protect their intellectual property, litigating IP disputes before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in state and federal courts.