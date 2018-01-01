Bernard Klosowski

Bernard S. “Ben” Klosowski, Jr. is a registered patent attorney with Turner Padget Graham & Laney P.A. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and former naval flight officer, he has obtained hundreds of patents for his clients and helped them to protect their intellectual property, litigating IP disputes before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in state and federal courts. 

Will the New Patent Law Kill the Garage Inventor and Startup?
Starting a Business

Congress got it wrong when it harmonized U.S. patent laws with the rest of the world. Now, startups and American inventors are at a disadvantage.
5 min read
