Guest Writer
Author of The Weak Point Dealer

Being bibliophilic in nature and engaged in personal diary writing since I was 9, the enthusiasm I have for writing can be expressed clearly when I write about the intersection of Technology,  Startup, Entrepreneurship and Juggle themBohemian by nature, Rapper by Passion, Story-Teller by Soul, and a Wanderlust, he wants to explore the intersection of philosophy and psychology. He is smartly dumb, genius moron, dynamically stubborn and occasionally an engineer. Die hard fan of TV seasons and  fictional characters- Sheldon Cooper, Chandler Bing, Charlie Harper, Daenerys Targaryen, Barney Stinson, Joey Tribianni and Tyrion Lannister.  Writes about Social Media, Entrepreneurship, Startups, Latest Tech Trends. The author of The Weak Point Dealer and 'Will You Walk A Mile?'

More From Bhavik Sarkhedi

Critical Factors That Makes The Digitalization Scary And Sensational
Digitization

Critical Factors That Makes The Digitalization Scary And Sensational

For starters, it must be accepted that the idea of a software being 'unbreakable', as has been utilized by many, is extremely impractical and hazardous.
8 min read
Online Identity Theft: Curbing the Tragedy Beforehand
Identity Theft

Online Identity Theft: Curbing the Tragedy Beforehand

Our identities and reputation is what gives us social status. A name is a person's most fundamental attribute.
6 min read
#5 Tricks To Make Your Dreams Come True
Dreams

#5 Tricks To Make Your Dreams Come True

Many individuals need to enhance their lives and mental prosperity so they can live more casual, glad lives.
3 min read
#5 Tips to Lead Your Way to Great Wellbeing
Healthy Habits

#5 Tips to Lead Your Way to Great Wellbeing

Utilize these tips as a guide on your trip on the way to great wellbeing.
3 min read
3 Tricks To Make Your Start Up Survive The Competition
Startups

3 Tricks To Make Your Start Up Survive The Competition

To help this procedure, here are 3 fundamental things you have to think about maintaining a fruitful business
3 min read
How to Meet New People: 8 Steps to do Right Now
Growth

How to Meet New People: 8 Steps to do Right Now

It really takes a lot to put yourself out there. You wouldn't want to remain a recluse forever, would you?
7 min read
#6 things You Ought to Know before Beginning a Private Venture
New ventures

#6 things You Ought to Know before Beginning a Private Venture

Regardless of whether we're considering beginning an independent venture, or simply pondering what profession way to pick, it's essential that we take our interests.
4 min read
How to Win Your Emotional Enemies At Work ?
Emotions

How to Win Your Emotional Enemies At Work ?

Take over 30 minutes to consider the elements that made you feel along these lines and concentrate on a positive approach to turn the circumstance around.
4 min read
6 Challenges Faced By Every Blogger For Creating Conversion - Oriented Content
Content Marketing

6 Challenges Faced By Every Blogger For Creating Conversion - Oriented Content

Be that as it may, we need to concede that content marketing isn't secure.
9 min read
#5 Knowledge Base Benefits Entrepreneurs can Reap for their Startup
Startups

#5 Knowledge Base Benefits Entrepreneurs can Reap for their Startup

Not only that, customer support directly affects your revenue and the rapport of your organization.
7 min read
Tips for Using Pinterest and Instagram for Business Marketing
Marketing

Tips for Using Pinterest and Instagram for Business Marketing

You need to have a proper understanding of these platforms in order to make them work best for your business's promotion.
6 min read
Let Technology Do the Legwork For You in Sales
Sales

Let Technology Do the Legwork For You in Sales

Yet, this long tradition does not mean that sales teams cannot benefit from the latest technology.
4 min read
7 Productive Things You Should be Doing on the Internet to Earn More Than You Imagine
Growth

7 Productive Things You Should be Doing on the Internet to Earn More Than You Imagine

Instead, doing these 7 things can probably earn you more money than you could have ever imagined. And that too at a few clicks of your laptop!
4 min read
Too Much Stress At Work? One Thing That You Must be Doing Right Away
Health and Wellness

Too Much Stress At Work? One Thing That You Must be Doing Right Away

A study indicates that an average professional has approximately 50 projects at his disposal and around 200 meetings a year.
4 min read
How to Start and Run a Successful Web Design Business?
Web Design

How to Start and Run a Successful Web Design Business?

No doubt it is a good idea but it requires a blend of strategic thinking, thoughtful and skilled efforts, and tenacity to convert your dreams into reality.
4 min read
