Bhavik Sarkhedi

Being bibliophilic in nature and engaged in personal diary writing since I was 9, the enthusiasm I have for writing can be expressed clearly when I write about the intersection of Technology, Startup, Entrepreneurship and Juggle themBohemian by nature, Rapper by Passion, Story-Teller by Soul, and a Wanderlust, he wants to explore the intersection of philosophy and psychology. He is smartly dumb, genius moron, dynamically stubborn and occasionally an engineer. Die hard fan of TV seasons and fictional characters- Sheldon Cooper, Chandler Bing, Charlie Harper, Daenerys Targaryen, Barney Stinson, Joey Tribianni and Tyrion Lannister. Writes about Social Media, Entrepreneurship, Startups, Latest Tech Trends. The author of The Weak Point Dealer and 'Will You Walk A Mile?'
Digitization
Critical Factors That Makes The Digitalization Scary And Sensational
For starters, it must be accepted that the idea of a software being 'unbreakable', as has been utilized by many, is extremely impractical and hazardous.
Identity Theft
Online Identity Theft: Curbing the Tragedy Beforehand
Our identities and reputation is what gives us social status. A name is a person's most fundamental attribute.
Dreams
#5 Tricks To Make Your Dreams Come True
Many individuals need to enhance their lives and mental prosperity so they can live more casual, glad lives.
Healthy Habits
#5 Tips to Lead Your Way to Great Wellbeing
Utilize these tips as a guide on your trip on the way to great wellbeing.
Startups
3 Tricks To Make Your Start Up Survive The Competition
To help this procedure, here are 3 fundamental things you have to think about maintaining a fruitful business
Growth
How to Meet New People: 8 Steps to do Right Now
It really takes a lot to put yourself out there. You wouldn't want to remain a recluse forever, would you?
New ventures
#6 things You Ought to Know before Beginning a Private Venture
Regardless of whether we're considering beginning an independent venture, or simply pondering what profession way to pick, it's essential that we take our interests.
Emotions
How to Win Your Emotional Enemies At Work ?
Take over 30 minutes to consider the elements that made you feel along these lines and concentrate on a positive approach to turn the circumstance around.
Content Marketing
6 Challenges Faced By Every Blogger For Creating Conversion - Oriented Content
Be that as it may, we need to concede that content marketing isn't secure.
Startups
#5 Knowledge Base Benefits Entrepreneurs can Reap for their Startup
Not only that, customer support directly affects your revenue and the rapport of your organization.
Marketing
Tips for Using Pinterest and Instagram for Business Marketing
You need to have a proper understanding of these platforms in order to make them work best for your business's promotion.
Sales
Let Technology Do the Legwork For You in Sales
Yet, this long tradition does not mean that sales teams cannot benefit from the latest technology.
Growth
7 Productive Things You Should be Doing on the Internet to Earn More Than You Imagine
Instead, doing these 7 things can probably earn you more money than you could have ever imagined. And that too at a few clicks of your laptop!
Health and Wellness
Too Much Stress At Work? One Thing That You Must be Doing Right Away
A study indicates that an average professional has approximately 50 projects at his disposal and around 200 meetings a year.
Web Design
How to Start and Run a Successful Web Design Business?
No doubt it is a good idea but it requires a blend of strategic thinking, thoughtful and skilled efforts, and tenacity to convert your dreams into reality.