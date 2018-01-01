Bhavin Patel

Founder & Chief Executive Officer, LenDenClub

Bhavin Patel, Founder & CEO conceptualised LenDenClub, a leading Peer-to-Peer lending platform in India, in 2015. With a career spanning over a decade, Bhavin brings in his expertise into the lending business. His primary focus is to enable financial inclusion in the country, fulfilling the needs of a large population situated even in the remote regions of the nation. He also intends to provide a platform enabling alternate investments with high returns.

Under the guidance of the visionary leader – Bhavin Patel, LenDenClub has established its user base across 20 states of India in a short span of two years since its inception. Bhavin holds a PGDM in Marketing & Finance from Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies, a top ranked Indian business school.

P2P: Powering The Next Phase of Indian Fin-tech Revolution
P2P

With the RBI taking a keen interest in the sector, the P2P lending is sitting on a cusp of opportunities within the fin-tech space
