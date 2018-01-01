Bill Connolly is a soft skills expert, improvisational comedian, and content marketer. He is author of two books including The Success Disconnect: Why The Smartest People Choose Meaning Over Money and Funny Business: Build Your Soft Skills Through Comedy, and a frequent speaker on branding, personal and professional development, and building soft skills through comedic methodology. Connolly leads content efforts for Olapic, a visual earned content company, and resides in Los Angeles. He is the co-host and producer of "Angry Landlord," a monthly comedy showcase in Times Square. Click here for more information.
Creativity
3 Simple Ways to Give Yourself the Space to Be More Creative
Disconnect, set boundaries, focus on process.
Fear
Leaders Succeed When They Go Where Their Fear Tells Them to Avoid
Performing artists believe their professional growth relies on taking the roles that scare them most. Business leaders, take note.
Retail Businesses
Are Retail Brands Ready to Compete in the New Normal?
As consumers continue to drift from brick and mortar shops to online markets, retailers are surprisingly optimistic.
Career Growth
Stop Planning Your Career and Start Taking Action
If your career is stuck in neutral it's time to be honest about your future prospects and be willing to change direction.
BuzzFeed
How BuzzFeed Discovered the Secret to Success on Social Media
The news organization was among the earliest to realize sparking an emotional response is what defines "great'' content.
Success Strategies
The 9 Principles That People Who Feel Successful Say They Live By (Infographic)
Is there a success disconnect? Why the smartest people typically choose meaning over money.
Leadership
How Judgment Is Ruining Your Career (and How to Stop It)
Three steps to stop wasting energy on mistakes that can actually be turned into learning experiences.
Branding
The 3 Ways to Market Your Brand Without a Budget
A strong product and excellent customer relationship management can compensate for a paltry marketing budget.
Success
Forget Your Team. How to Motivate Yourself to Succeed.
Without working on your own ambition and happiness, you can't possibly be an effective leader.
Consumer Engagement
4 Ways to Engage Your Audience Like a Comedian
Take a lesson from Louis C.K.: Engage your consumers directly and go where they live (digital devices).
Leadership
What a Comedian Can Teach You About Running a Business
There is enormous crossover between the skillset required for success in comedy and the one that defines a strong business leader.