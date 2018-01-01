Bill Connolly

Bill Connolly is a soft skills expert, improvisational comedian, and content marketer. He is author of two books including The Success Disconnect: Why The Smartest People Choose Meaning Over Money and Funny Business: Build Your Soft Skills Through Comedy, and a frequent speaker on branding, personal and professional development, and building soft skills through comedic methodology. Connolly leads content efforts for Olapic, a visual earned content company, and resides in Los Angeles. He is the co-host and producer of "Angry Landlord," a monthly comedy showcase in Times Square. Click here for more information.

More From Bill Connolly

3 Simple Ways to Give Yourself the Space to Be More Creative
Creativity

3 Simple Ways to Give Yourself the Space to Be More Creative

Disconnect, set boundaries, focus on process.
5 min read
Leaders Succeed When They Go Where Their Fear Tells Them to Avoid
Fear

Leaders Succeed When They Go Where Their Fear Tells Them to Avoid

Performing artists believe their professional growth relies on taking the roles that scare them most. Business leaders, take note.
5 min read
Are Retail Brands Ready to Compete in the New Normal?
Retail Businesses

Are Retail Brands Ready to Compete in the New Normal?

As consumers continue to drift from brick and mortar shops to online markets, retailers are surprisingly optimistic.
5 min read
Stop Planning Your Career and Start Taking Action
Career Growth

Stop Planning Your Career and Start Taking Action

If your career is stuck in neutral it's time to be honest about your future prospects and be willing to change direction.
5 min read
How BuzzFeed Discovered the Secret to Success on Social Media
BuzzFeed

How BuzzFeed Discovered the Secret to Success on Social Media

The news organization was among the earliest to realize sparking an emotional response is what defines "great'' content.
7 min read
The 9 Principles That People Who Feel Successful Say They Live By (Infographic)
Success Strategies

The 9 Principles That People Who Feel Successful Say They Live By (Infographic)

Is there a success disconnect? Why the smartest people typically choose meaning over money.
6 min read
How Judgment Is Ruining Your Career (and How to Stop It)
Leadership

How Judgment Is Ruining Your Career (and How to Stop It)

Three steps to stop wasting energy on mistakes that can actually be turned into learning experiences.
6 min read
The 3 Ways to Market Your Brand Without a Budget
Branding

The 3 Ways to Market Your Brand Without a Budget

A strong product and excellent customer relationship management can compensate for a paltry marketing budget.
6 min read
Forget Your Team. How to Motivate Yourself to Succeed.
Success

Forget Your Team. How to Motivate Yourself to Succeed.

Without working on your own ambition and happiness, you can't possibly be an effective leader.
5 min read
4 Ways to Engage Your Audience Like a Comedian
Consumer Engagement

4 Ways to Engage Your Audience Like a Comedian

Take a lesson from Louis C.K.: Engage your consumers directly and go where they live (digital devices).
6 min read
What a Comedian Can Teach You About Running a Business
Leadership

What a Comedian Can Teach You About Running a Business

There is enormous crossover between the skillset required for success in comedy and the one that defines a strong business leader.
4 min read
