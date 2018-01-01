bMighty.com

IT Training Tools For Even the Tightest Budget
Consider these 2 resources to help you train your IT staff on the cheap.
Technology
Q&A With Cynthia Francis Of Reality Digital: Why Build A Social Community For Your Business?
With so many of your customers and potential customers using social media, can you afford not to? Increasingly, the answer is no. Launching a social media program is cheaper and faster than you might think, but beware of the pitfalls.
Technology
Should You Socialize Your Hiring?
Some midsize companies, like MTM Technologies, are using social recruiting to attract better talent with lower recruiting costs by tapping employees' social networking contacts.
Technology
Tech Makes Donating Easier
Click & Pledge's Software-as-a-Service technology helps organizations of all sizes connect with donors even in today's troubled economy.
5 Server Operating Systems For Your Business
When it comes to choosing a server OS for your business, look for security, stability and collaboration.
Technology
Are Product Delimiters Poised To Fade Away?
As new, integrated products are delivered rather than autonomous storage systems, servers, and network equipment--a change that may have placed Cisco and Juniper on a collision course--businesses will need to determine how that will impact their business.
Technology
11 Ways To Spend Smart On Tech In 2009
In a time of economic downturn, IT must focus on getting the best bang for its buck without being distracted by flashy marketing. Keep a clear head and these 11 tech trends in mind while making business investment decisions in 2009.
Technology
The Top 6 SMB Communications Pain Points
A new Siemens-sponsored poll of SMB communications "pain points" lays out the top communications barriers facing small and midsize companies. But the study also presents some stark contrasts with bMighty's own UC research.
Technology
How The Stimulus Bill Will Affect Smaller Businesses
Find out what's in it for small businesses in this Q&A with Chas Roy-Chowdhury.
Technology
Scale Back Your Corporate Network
Learn how small businesses are preparing to scale back deployments, close offices, consider outsourcing, lay off staff and rethink adopting technologies such as VoIP and unified communications.
Technology
The Choice For Your Business: Netbook Or Smartphone?
Consider the details before your company invests in a new netbook vs. a smartphone.
Technology
How To Choose The Best Linux For Your Business
This guide to understanding the differences will help you pick the distro your business needs.
Technology
Inauguration Day: What Businesses Can Expect From The Obama Administration
As Barack Obama becomes the 44th president of the United States, bMighty looks at what the new administration will mean for your business in terms of small-business policy, technology, security and privacy, and more.
Technology
Top Three Networking Trends For 2009
Given the global economic turmoil, business owners and vendors will be conservative in the new year. Rather than embracing dramatic new technologies with potential, the focus will shift to maximizing technologies that have recently gained wider acceptance.
Technology
Last-Minute Year-End Tax Tips
It's not too late for year-end tax planning. Here are some recommendations about what business owners should purchase now--and how to afford it--so they can deduct it later.