Bonnie Price, founder of Silver Vixen Enterprises, is a lifelong entrepreneur. She owns SilverVixens, an online membership community to connect and inform Women of a Certain Age. She also writes the After 55 blog.

How do I get more customers?
Marketing

How should I market to high-end consumers?
Marketing

How do I acquire the skills I lack when it comes to running a business?
Growth Strategies

Keep Your Business Humming Amid a Personal Crisis
Entrepreneurs

Create an informational binder ahead of time that will allow someone to run things in your absence.
3 min read
How do I find out what my competitors charge their clients?
Growth Strategies

I am pre-startup and need a mentor for my jewelry e-business.
Starting a Business

Seeing the World Through Different Lenses
Entrepreneurs

Keep your eyes peeled for ideas that could spark a million-dollar business.
3 min read
Throwing a Monkey Wrench Into Your Relationships
Entrepreneurs

Be prepared for the changes being an entrepreneur will mean for you, your friends and your loved ones.
4 min read
Am I too old to buy a franchise?
Franchises

What I Learned in Hong Kong
Entrepreneurs

Americans should emulate the Chinese, who go out of their way to make customers feel special.
3 min read
How do you find the right name for a business? What's too many words? How do you attract different demographics?
Marketing

How do I do market research for a business that there isn't much data on?
Marketing

What messages do the colors used in a business send?
Marketing

What color truck should I purchase as a salesman?
Marketing

How do companies who must market unpopular things (i.e. funeral services and medical equipment) survive?
Marketing

