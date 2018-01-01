Brady Fletcher

Exit Strategies
Why You Should Resist the Allure of an Early Exit
Startups that are ready to become global brands don't have to settle -- they simply need to put their own plans first and build the future they see for themselves.
Pitching Investors
How to Attract the Socially Conscious Investor
Like consumers, investors are voting with their wallets for socially responsible businesses. Here's how to get their vote.
Growth Strategies
Too Many Small Businesses Are Swinging for the Wrong Fences
Regardless of the outcome you're swinging for, you'll need to build a sustainable business to get there.
Finance
What Entrepreneurs Need to Know to Be Successful on the Exchange
An M&A might be good for the bank, but is it good for your company? Going public on the right exchange might be the answer to your funding dilemmas.
IPO
From Private to Public: The Options You're Not Considering
There is no one-size-fits-all strategy for taking a company public; consider all your options to maximize both your short-term gains and long-term growth.