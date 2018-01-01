Brady Fletcher

Brady Fletcher

Guest Writer
Managing Director of TSX Venture Exchange
Brady Fletcher is the managing director of TSX Venture Exchange, Canada's public venture market. Every year, hundreds of early- and growth-stage companies raise billions of dollars via the TSX Venture Exchange.

More From Brady Fletcher

Why You Should Resist the Allure of an Early Exit
Exit Strategies

Why You Should Resist the Allure of an Early Exit

Startups that are ready to become global brands don't have to settle -- they simply need to put their own plans first and build the future they see for themselves.
7 min read
How to Attract the Socially Conscious Investor
Pitching Investors

How to Attract the Socially Conscious Investor

Like consumers, investors are voting with their wallets for socially responsible businesses. Here's how to get their vote.
7 min read
Too Many Small Businesses Are Swinging for the Wrong Fences
Growth Strategies

Too Many Small Businesses Are Swinging for the Wrong Fences

Regardless of the outcome you're swinging for, you'll need to build a sustainable business to get there.
7 min read
What Entrepreneurs Need to Know to Be Successful on the Exchange
Finance

What Entrepreneurs Need to Know to Be Successful on the Exchange

An M&A might be good for the bank, but is it good for your company? Going public on the right exchange might be the answer to your funding dilemmas.
5 min read
From Private to Public: The Options You're Not Considering
IPO

From Private to Public: The Options You're Not Considering

There is no one-size-fits-all strategy for taking a company public; consider all your options to maximize both your short-term gains and long-term growth.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.