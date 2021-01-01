About Brenda Schmidt
Brenda Schmidt is the CEO of Coplex, a corporate startup studio that partners with entrepreneurs, industry experts and corporate innovators to establish high-growth tech companies. She has spent her career educating, speaking, advising and leading in the name of creating social impact.
