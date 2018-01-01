Brian Ainsley Horn

Guest Writer
Author and Co-founder of Authority Alchemy
Brian Horn is an author and co-founder of branding firm, Authority Alchemy. He transforms business owners using the process of “authority marketing.”

The 5 Best Free Apps for Hustlers
Apps

Don't work harder, just use better tools.
5 min read
5 Comfort-Crushing Tips to Reach Your Goals
Success Strategies

When you think you've done all you can do, you're just getting started.
4 min read
4 Secrets to Improve Your Startup's Sales
Ready for Anything

Don't roll your eyes at sales before you understand everything you have to gain.
5 min read
5 Steps to Becoming an Influencer in the 'Digital Attention Span Economy'
Influencers

Chart your social media course and reap the rewards of becoming an influencer.
6 min read
4 Tactics to Sell Expensive Products
Ready for Anything

Once you learn to approach each sale from using these strategies, you can increase your close rate and your profits.
4 min read
5 Steps to Building Your First Online Sales Funnel
Marketing Strategies

Remember: Potential customers go on top and established customers on the bottom.
4 min read
5 Ways Entrepreneurs Are Like Fighters
Entrepreneurs

Being a business owner is a lot like being a fighter. It takes guts, determination and a little bit of craziness to be good.
4 min read
5 Marketing Lessons From UFC Legend Conor McGregor
Marketing

To UFC fans, Conor McGregor is a recognizable name synonymous with fighting success but he also happens to be a very savvy businessman.
4 min read
5 Steps to Becoming a Recognized Leader in Your Field
Thought Leaders

By showcasing your position as an authority in your field, you will yield yourself more customers and thus more sales.
3 min read
4 Tactics To Create Brand Loyalty Through Relationship Marketing
Branding

Relationship marketing not only helps build your consumer base but also your brand, which in turn can increase revenue.
3 min read
5 Ways To Make Your Startup Addictive
Customer Loyalty

Here is how to get your clients clamoring for more of your product or service.
4 min read
5 Steps to Carving Out a Niche Business
Starting a Business

While you should always strive to offer high-quality products and great service to your clients, being the best at something can be harder than being the first to arrive to a new category or niche.
4 min read
5 Ways To Get Prospective Customers to Choose You
Ready for Anything

As marketing tactics have shifted, entrepreneurs can stop focusing on seeking potential clients and instead concentrate on making them want to come to you.
4 min read
The 7 Real Reasons You Need to Be an Expert at Something
Project Grow

Employing authority marketing as a strategy to grow your brand and increase your reach as a business has many benefits.
5 min read
7 Steps to Becoming an Expert in Your Field
Project Grow

Once seen as an expert in your particular field, it can open up the door for higher paying jobs and other business opportunities that can grow your business and fuel your success.
5 min read
