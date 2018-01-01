Brian Ainsley Horn

Apps
The 5 Best Free Apps for Hustlers
Don't work harder, just use better tools.
Success Strategies
5 Comfort-Crushing Tips to Reach Your Goals
When you think you've done all you can do, you're just getting started.
Ready for Anything
4 Secrets to Improve Your Startup's Sales
Don't roll your eyes at sales before you understand everything you have to gain.
Influencers
5 Steps to Becoming an Influencer in the 'Digital Attention Span Economy'
Chart your social media course and reap the rewards of becoming an influencer.
Ready for Anything
4 Tactics to Sell Expensive Products
Once you learn to approach each sale from using these strategies, you can increase your close rate and your profits.
Marketing Strategies
5 Steps to Building Your First Online Sales Funnel
Remember: Potential customers go on top and established customers on the bottom.
Entrepreneurs
5 Ways Entrepreneurs Are Like Fighters
Being a business owner is a lot like being a fighter. It takes guts, determination and a little bit of craziness to be good.
Marketing
5 Marketing Lessons From UFC Legend Conor McGregor
To UFC fans, Conor McGregor is a recognizable name synonymous with fighting success but he also happens to be a very savvy businessman.
Thought Leaders
5 Steps to Becoming a Recognized Leader in Your Field
By showcasing your position as an authority in your field, you will yield yourself more customers and thus more sales.
Branding
4 Tactics To Create Brand Loyalty Through Relationship Marketing
Relationship marketing not only helps build your consumer base but also your brand, which in turn can increase revenue.
Customer Loyalty
5 Ways To Make Your Startup Addictive
Here is how to get your clients clamoring for more of your product or service.
Starting a Business
5 Steps to Carving Out a Niche Business
While you should always strive to offer high-quality products and great service to your clients, being the best at something can be harder than being the first to arrive to a new category or niche.
Ready for Anything
5 Ways To Get Prospective Customers to Choose You
As marketing tactics have shifted, entrepreneurs can stop focusing on seeking potential clients and instead concentrate on making them want to come to you.
Project Grow
The 7 Real Reasons You Need to Be an Expert at Something
Employing authority marketing as a strategy to grow your brand and increase your reach as a business has many benefits.
Project Grow
7 Steps to Becoming an Expert in Your Field
Once seen as an expert in your particular field, it can open up the door for higher paying jobs and other business opportunities that can grow your business and fuel your success.