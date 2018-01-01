Brian O'Connor

Brian O’Connor is the award-winning, nationally syndicated  "Funny Money" personal finance columnist for the Detroit News, and author of The $1,000 Challenge: How One Family Slashed Its Budget Without Moving Under a Bridge or Living on Government Cheese, from Portfolio-Penguin. In addition to positive reviews, The $1,000 Challenge was named Best Money Management Book of the Year by The Institute for Financial Literacy. A 2001 Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business at Columbia University, O'Connor also was the founding managing editor of Bankrate.com.

Mark Cuban Thinks You're More Stuck up Than He Is. Is That Even Possible?
Shark Tank Weekly

Meanwhile, a honey alternative gets a bunch of sharks buzzed about making a deal.
Daymond John Bites Back: 'Tell These Bobos to Take a Walk'
Shark Tank Weekly

An all-military themed episode finds servicemen and their spouses gunning for deals for mom-made handbags and landmine jewelery
Daymond John Tips Mark Cuban Out of the 'Tank'
Shark Tank Weekly

A take-it-or-leave-it offer to invest cuts off Cuban from making his usual last-minute surprise bid.
LuminAID Founders Light up the Darkness, and Their Sales
Shark Tank Weekly

A deal with 'Shark Tank''s Mark Cuban more than doubled these entrepreneurs' sales for a disaster-relief retail product.
Is the Video Profile 'Shark Tank's' Kiss of Death?
Shark Tank

Like those red-shirted crewman on 'Star Trek,' few of the entrepreneurs profiled on the show seemed to survive -- until now.
'Shark Tank' Recap: Barbara Corcoran Gets Baffled by a 'Wild-Ass Entrepreneur'
Shark Tank

Who walks away from two deals from the sharks? A woman with a better place mat.
'Shark Tank' Recap: Math Sinks an Offer That Would Have 'Burned' a Firefighter
Shark Tank

A seemingly generous offer from Mr. Wonderful was nothing more than a shark smelling blood, and money, in the water.
'Shark Tank' Update: The Mensch Is Off the Bench
Shark Tank

A Hanukkah doll has grown with the help of two very different sharks.
'Shark Tank' Update: The Sharks' Sour Reaction to a Vinegar Company Now Tastes Sweet
Shark Tank

This Detroit entrepreneur saw her sales soar, even without a shark's investment. Take that, 'Mr. Wonderful.'
'Shark Tank' Recap: O'Leary Morphs From Grinch to Santa for a Christmas Entrepreneur
Shark Tank

Last week's holiday-themed episode brought one company a lump of coal, and three others visions of sugar plums.
The 'Shark Tank' Enjoys an Embarrassment of Riches: 4 Strong Proposals
Shark Tank

But only three of those four entrepreneurs walked away with a deal.
The Sharks Weigh in on 'a Business vs. a Product' and How to Tell the Difference
Shark Tank

The sharks will happily invest in a great new idea, but only if there's an actual business behind it.
'Shark Tank' Recap: The Gadgets That Sparked a Feeding Frenzy
Shark Tank

A week of weird inventions and some great deals for the innovative entrepreneurs behind them
