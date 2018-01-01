Brian O'Connor

Shark Tank Weekly
Mark Cuban Thinks You're More Stuck up Than He Is. Is That Even Possible?
Meanwhile, a honey alternative gets a bunch of sharks buzzed about making a deal.
Shark Tank Weekly
Daymond John Bites Back: 'Tell These Bobos to Take a Walk'
An all-military themed episode finds servicemen and their spouses gunning for deals for mom-made handbags and landmine jewelery
Shark Tank Weekly
Daymond John Tips Mark Cuban Out of the 'Tank'
A take-it-or-leave-it offer to invest cuts off Cuban from making his usual last-minute surprise bid.
Shark Tank Weekly
LuminAID Founders Light up the Darkness, and Their Sales
A deal with 'Shark Tank''s Mark Cuban more than doubled these entrepreneurs' sales for a disaster-relief retail product.
Shark Tank
Is the Video Profile 'Shark Tank's' Kiss of Death?
Like those red-shirted crewman on 'Star Trek,' few of the entrepreneurs profiled on the show seemed to survive -- until now.
Shark Tank
'Shark Tank' Recap: Barbara Corcoran Gets Baffled by a 'Wild-Ass Entrepreneur'
Who walks away from two deals from the sharks? A woman with a better place mat.
Shark Tank
'Shark Tank' Recap: Math Sinks an Offer That Would Have 'Burned' a Firefighter
A seemingly generous offer from Mr. Wonderful was nothing more than a shark smelling blood, and money, in the water.
Shark Tank
'Shark Tank' Update: The Mensch Is Off the Bench
A Hanukkah doll has grown with the help of two very different sharks.
Shark Tank
'Shark Tank' Update: The Sharks' Sour Reaction to a Vinegar Company Now Tastes Sweet
This Detroit entrepreneur saw her sales soar, even without a shark's investment. Take that, 'Mr. Wonderful.'
Shark Tank
'Shark Tank' Recap: O'Leary Morphs From Grinch to Santa for a Christmas Entrepreneur
Last week's holiday-themed episode brought one company a lump of coal, and three others visions of sugar plums.
Shark Tank
The 'Shark Tank' Enjoys an Embarrassment of Riches: 4 Strong Proposals
But only three of those four entrepreneurs walked away with a deal.
Shark Tank
The Sharks Weigh in on 'a Business vs. a Product' and How to Tell the Difference
The sharks will happily invest in a great new idea, but only if there's an actual business behind it.
Shark Tank
'Shark Tank' Recap: The Gadgets That Sparked a Feeding Frenzy
A week of weird inventions and some great deals for the innovative entrepreneurs behind them