Brian T. Anderson

Team-Building
It Takes More Than Tech to Get Teams to Collaborate Effectively
The many project management tools available are useful but don't substitute for healthy culture.
Employee Morale
Getting Employees to Tell the Whole Truth When You Need to Hear It
Only strong leadership will convince your team they can tell you problems without being blamed for them.
Collaboration Software
Why Corporate Collaboration Tools are Fundamentally Flawed
These tools lack the ability to derive meaningful insights from the interactions between employees and colleagues.
Company Culture
3 Compelling Reasons to Adapt the Workplace Culture for Social Media
The use of social media cannot succeed unless a company's overall culture embraces the effort.
Millennials
Making the Most of Managing Millennials
Millennials are now the majority of the workforce. Harnessing their particular set of skills is what will drive success for decades to come.
Employee Engagement
The Secret to Operationalizing Engagement
Engage your team and help them see how their work connects to the company's overall vision for the future.
Leadership
A Little Empathy Makes Good Leaders Great
Empathy helps entrepreneurs face down problems with a heightened awareness to inform their decisions.