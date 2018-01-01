Brian T. Anderson

CMO of POPin
Brian Anderson is chief marketing officer at POPin. He has 25 years of global marketing experience in technology, business-to-business and business-to-consumer markets. He has a proven track record of success in branding, revenue growth, M&A, IPO, as well as multiple key marketing disciplines.

More From Brian T. Anderson

It Takes More Than Tech to Get Teams to Collaborate Effectively
Team-Building

The many project management tools available are useful but don't substitute for healthy culture.
5 min read
Getting Employees to Tell the Whole Truth When You Need to Hear It
Employee Morale

Only strong leadership will convince your team they can tell you problems without being blamed for them.
5 min read
Why Corporate Collaboration Tools are Fundamentally Flawed
Collaboration Software

These tools lack the ability to derive meaningful insights from the interactions between employees and colleagues.
5 min read
3 Compelling Reasons to Adapt the Workplace Culture for Social Media
Company Culture

The use of social media cannot succeed unless a company's overall culture embraces the effort.
5 min read
Making the Most of Managing Millennials
Millennials

Millennials are now the majority of the workforce. Harnessing their particular set of skills is what will drive success for decades to come.
5 min read
The Secret to Operationalizing Engagement
Employee Engagement

Engage your team and help them see how their work connects to the company's overall vision for the future.
6 min read
A Little Empathy Makes Good Leaders Great
Leadership

Empathy helps entrepreneurs face down problems with a heightened awareness to inform their decisions.
5 min read
