Brianna Elefant is the CRO of Voray, a company that curates in-person networking dinners with relevant industry professionals, hosted by thought leaderser. Prior to joining Voray, Elefant held leadership positions at several high-growth technology companies; these included Signal Analytics--backed by Sequoia, Stream57- acquired by West Corporation WSTC (NASDAQ), and LivePerson Inc. LPSN (NASDAQ)). She says her network has been one of the keys to her professional success.