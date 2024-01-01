Brittany Hunt
Bio
Brittany Hunt is a therapist at Clinic Les Alpes, an exclusive medically-licensed sanctuary in the Swiss Alps. Situated in Les Avants, Clinic Les Alpes offers a secluded escape with panoramic views of the mountains and Lake Geneva. Hunt is a mental health and addictions clinician from New Zealand, who has worked in a variety of settings including residential rehabilitation centers, hospitals, and outpatient mental health services. She focuses on using a holistic therapeutic approach to supporting clients, and empowering them in their recovery and growth. Passionate about client empowerment, Hunt strives to always maintain a strength-focused perspective, and work in collaboration with her clients to help them achieve their best lives.
In the fast-paced business landscape of the Middle East, where entrepreneurial spirits soar and work culture often pushes the limits of dedication, the fine line between hard work and work addiction can sometimes blur.