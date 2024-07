Bio

Brittany Hunt is a therapist at Clinic Les Alpes , an exclusive medically-licensed sanctuary in the Swiss Alps. Situated in Les Avants, Clinic Les Alpes offers a secluded escape with panoramic views of the mountains and Lake Geneva. Hunt is a mental health and addictions clinician from New Zealand, who has worked in a variety of settings including residential rehabilitation centers, hospitals, and outpatient mental health services. She focuses on using a holistic therapeutic approach to supporting clients, and empowering them in their recovery and growth. Passionate about client empowerment, Hunt strives to always maintain a strength-focused perspective, and work in collaboration with her clients to help them achieve their best lives.