Brittany Walters-Bearden is CEO and a public relations specialist at At Large PR. She specializes in personal branding PR for entrepreneurs and non-fiction authors.

How to Find the Most Fascinating People on LinkedIn
So Barbara Walters created her list of 2014's most fascinating people. Here's an overview by another Walters, a publicist with ideas how to maximize this social-media tool to your benefit in 2015.
The 6 Worst Press-Release Topics That Startups Pitch
Often an announcement can be rejiggered to bounce a newsworthy element to the top.
Connect These 6 People on Your Team With Your PR Firm
To ensure everyone is on the same page, make sure you your public relations firm has access to key team members.
5 Big Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make With Their PR Efforts
Don't expect to look good in the media, or even be placed, if you are committing these errors.
