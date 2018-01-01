Brittany Walters-Bearden

How to Find the Most Fascinating People on LinkedIn
So Barbara Walters created her list of 2014's most fascinating people. Here's an overview by another Walters, a publicist with ideas how to maximize this social-media tool to your benefit in 2015.
Public Relations
The 6 Worst Press-Release Topics That Startups Pitch
Often an announcement can be rejiggered to bounce a newsworthy element to the top.
Public Relations
Connect These 6 People on Your Team With Your PR Firm
To ensure everyone is on the same page, make sure you your public relations firm has access to key team members.
Public Relations
5 Big Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make With Their PR Efforts
Don't expect to look good in the media, or even be placed, if you are committing these errors.