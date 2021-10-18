Signing out of account, Standby...
Brooke Wenig
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Machine Learning Practice Lead at Databricks
Brooke Wenig is a machine-learning practice lead at Databricks, the data and AI company. She leads a team of data scientists who develop large-scale machine learning pipelines for customers and teaches courses on distributed machine-learning best practices.
Follow Brooke Wenig on Social
Latest
5 Indispensable Skills for Data Scientists
With the demand for data scientists skyrocketing, here are a few key business and technical skills to master that will help you stand out.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Brian Burt
CEO of CANOPY Management
-
Tanveer Zafar
CEO of HowPk
-
Steve Taplin
CEO of Sonatafy Technology
-
Sid Peddinti
Attorney & Business Growth Strategist
-
Bhavik Sarkhedi
CEO of Write Right, Estorytellers, Taletel, Bloggism and Kalam Kagaz
-
Matt Tucker
CEO of Koan
-
Ryan McGrath
CEO + President of Asset Living
-
Joanna Swash
CEO of Moneypenny