Bruce T. Dugan

He is the tri-CEO of Incognito Worldwide, Intech Creative LLC, and Inicia Incorporated. He is a member of Society of Professional Journalists, the National Writers Union, and the International Federation of Journalists, who divides his time between New York City and Bangalore, India.
Cash Flow
5 Tips for Cash-Flow Funding
The right financing can support unending growth, whereas the wrong financing deal could make matters worse.
How to Start a Business
How To Grow Your Business Effectively
In the small business world theory doesn't often pertain to entrepreneurs.