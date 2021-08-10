Bruno Guicardi

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
President & Co-Founder of CI&T

Bruno Guicardi is President of CI&T, the global digital-solutions partner driving lean digital transformation for the world's biggest companies, and has pioneered the application of advanced technologies and methods in digital transformation initiatives.

https://us.ciandt.com/

Innovation

The Definitive Guide to Digital Innovation for CEOs

Innovating in the digital space of the new normal requires a different approach than what you may be used to.

