About Business Partners
Business Partners Limited (BUSINESS/PARTNERS), home of the entrepreneur. We’re a specialist risk finance company that provides customised financial solutions, sectoral knowledge, mentorship, business premises and other value-added services for formal small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in South Africa and selected African countries, namely Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, Uganda and Zambia.
More From Business Partners
Growth Hacking
Winning In 2019
In the current slow-growth economic conditions, business owners are either going to win market share, or have market share taken away from them. Which will you be?