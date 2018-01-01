Cahlan Sharp is a veteran software engineer, entrepreneur, educator, and an amateur drone enthusiast. Cahlan is the Founder and CEO of Devmountain, a coding/tech school with locations in Utah and Texas.
Employee Training
How Small Companies Can Cultivate Homegrown Senior Development Talent
Follow these steps to create a better pipeline of tech talent that's ready to tackle the problems we need solved.
Education Tech
5 Things I've Learned Teaching Hundreds of People How to Code
When the classroom is a laboratory and students check their egos at the door, something amazing happens.