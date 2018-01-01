Callum Humphreys

Callum Humphreys

Guest Writer
Creative Director, Creato Design Sydney

Callum is an entrepreneur and graphic designer based in Sydney Australia. He is the owner of a logo and graphic design company- Creato. You can stay up to date with Callum & Creato by following the Creato Design Blog.

More From Callum Humphreys

Why Writing a Business Plan is Crucial Before Starting a Business
Business Plans

Why Writing a Business Plan is Crucial Before Starting a Business

Writing a plan can be overwhelming, so don't be afraid to use up as many drafts as you need
5 min read
Which Type of Logo is Best for Your Brand?
logo design

Which Type of Logo is Best for Your Brand?

Choosing a logo type, after understanding the positives and negatives of each type, is one of the first steps to creating a successful logo for your business
4 min read
The Story and Meaning of #7 Iconic Logos
Logos

The Story and Meaning of #7 Iconic Logos

Deeper meanings are what make abstract logos great, as they help the logo tie into the brand's core values
6 min read
Logo Design Trends To Look Out For In 2017
Logos

Logo Design Trends To Look Out For In 2017

These trends are likely to strengthen and become even more popular in the new year
1 min read
Logo Design Doesn't Have To Be Hard. Read These 5 Tips
Logos

Logo Design Doesn't Have To Be Hard. Read These 5 Tips

It is this simplicity that lets the logo be flexible and distinct when combined with design elements on the web, products or print.
3 min read
Why You Need To Start Taking Snapchat Seriously
Snapchat

Why You Need To Start Taking Snapchat Seriously

Know how Snapchat is you way to reach a massive audience.
3 min read
How to Make a Logo That Your Target Market Will Love
Logos

How to Make a Logo That Your Target Market Will Love

A logo that everyone remembers!
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.