Callum Humphreys

Callum is an entrepreneur and graphic designer based in Sydney Australia. He is the owner of a logo and graphic design company- Creato. You can stay up to date with Callum & Creato by following the Creato Design Blog.
Business Plans
Why Writing a Business Plan is Crucial Before Starting a Business
Writing a plan can be overwhelming, so don't be afraid to use up as many drafts as you need
logo design
Which Type of Logo is Best for Your Brand?
Choosing a logo type, after understanding the positives and negatives of each type, is one of the first steps to creating a successful logo for your business
Logos
The Story and Meaning of #7 Iconic Logos
Deeper meanings are what make abstract logos great, as they help the logo tie into the brand's core values
Logos
Logo Design Trends To Look Out For In 2017
These trends are likely to strengthen and become even more popular in the new year
Logos
Logo Design Doesn't Have To Be Hard. Read These 5 Tips
It is this simplicity that lets the logo be flexible and distinct when combined with design elements on the web, products or print.
Snapchat
Why You Need To Start Taking Snapchat Seriously
Know how Snapchat is you way to reach a massive audience.
Logos
How to Make a Logo That Your Target Market Will Love
A logo that everyone remembers!