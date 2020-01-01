Camilla d’Abo, a recognized business leader with more than two decades of experience in marketing and strategic communications in the Middle East, is the Managing Director of APCO Worldwide’s Dubai office.

Having lived and worked in Dubai for nearly 40 years, d’Abo possesses a unique knowledge of the region and brings exceptional credentials and reputation for managing global brands and meeting client needs for integrated communications strategies.

In 2004, d’Abo co-founded one of the region’s most innovative integrated communications agencies, DABO & CO., and over 12 years, the business grew to become a 80-strong team, representing some of the world’s leading brands including Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, BMW, Rolls-Royce, Nike and HSBC.

Prior to joining APCO, Ms. d’Abo served as an executive director for Sport In Life Distribution, a retail distribution company based in Dubai, overseeing the firm’s transition to B2C channels and developing crucial customer engagement strategies, including the launch of an e-commerce platform and the adoption of an omnichannel operational model.

d’Abo started her career in corporate finance, having worked in asset management for Credit Lyonnais Rouse UK and for the chief economist of Bankers Trust Australia.