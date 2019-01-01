Carl Rodrigues

Carl Rodrigues

Guest Writer
President and CEO of SOTI
Carl Rodrigues is originally from Pakistan and now resides in the Toronto area. He is the president and CEO of SOTI, Inc., a provider of mobile and IoT management solutions that began as a one-man operation in his basement.

More From Carl Rodrigues

My City Wasn't Chosen for Amazon's HQ2. I'm Thrilled.
Economic Development Programs

My City Wasn't Chosen for Amazon's HQ2. I'm Thrilled.

Amazon doesn't really create tech jobs, it just outbids local companies that already have a tough time affording essential talent.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.