Carm Lyman

Guest Writer
Co-owner and president of Lyman PR
Carm Lyman is co-owner and president of Lyman PR, a Northern California-based communications and marketing agency. She can be reached at carm@lymanpr.com, or follow her on Twitter @carmlyman and @lymanpr.

4 Ways to Inspire Others in Business, and Beyond
Start by creating meaningful connections with your employees, customers and clients.
4 min read
What the Uber Snafu Teaches About Avoiding Inappropriate Public Statements
Steer clear of unsuitable business remarks and blunders that will ricochet well beyond a private gathering.
3 min read
Which Is a Better City for Startups, San Francisco or New York City?
Entrepreneurs, investors and executives weigh in.
5 min read
6 Ways to Keep Clients Happy
In the highly competitive business world, it is imperative to keep customers content. Here are a few simple ways to keep clients satisfied and loyal.
4 min read
5 Ways to Make Pinterest Work for Your Brand
Pinterest is still a relatively new social media platform, which means brands are still trying to figure out how to best use it. Here are some tips for brands of all types.
4 min read
5 Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your PR Agency
Hiring a PR firm to help your brand isn't the end of the exchange. Maintaining a healthy back-and-forth is pivotal.
3 min read
