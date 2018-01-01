Carm Lyman

Project Grow
4 Ways to Inspire Others in Business, and Beyond
Start by creating meaningful connections with your employees, customers and clients.
Business Etiquette
What the Uber Snafu Teaches About Avoiding Inappropriate Public Statements
Steer clear of unsuitable business remarks and blunders that will ricochet well beyond a private gathering.
Cities
Which Is a Better City for Startups, San Francisco or New York City?
Entrepreneurs, investors and executives weigh in.
Customer Relationship
6 Ways to Keep Clients Happy
In the highly competitive business world, it is imperative to keep customers content. Here are a few simple ways to keep clients satisfied and loyal.
5 Ways to Make Pinterest Work for Your Brand
Pinterest is still a relatively new social media platform, which means brands are still trying to figure out how to best use it. Here are some tips for brands of all types.
Marketing
5 Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your PR Agency
Hiring a PR firm to help your brand isn't the end of the exchange. Maintaining a healthy back-and-forth is pivotal.